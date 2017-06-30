Angola: Military Chiefs' Term of Office to Be Discussed

The Proposed Law on the Term of Office of the Chiefs of the Armed Forces, National Police and Intelligence Services was rescheduled this Thursday in Luanda for discussion at the 9th Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly , set for July 21. This was confirmed on Thursday by the Angolan Parliament's spokeswoman, Emlia Carlota Dias, at the end of the Conference of the heads of the Parliamentary Groups of the National Assembly, which met under the guidance of the speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos. She also stressed that the leader of the Parliament called for greater concert amongst the political parties with a parliamentary seat, in order to give proper handling of the legal tool.

