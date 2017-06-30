Angola: Government Rehabilitates Over 1000 Kilometers of Railway

The Minister of Transport, Augusto da Silva Toms, Tuesday pointed the rehabilitation and modernization of 1.344 kilometers of railway and installation of new communication and traffic control systems as important investments of the Angolan State on the Benguela Railway . The Cabinet minister said so during a working visit to eight locomotives acquired in December 2016 by the Angolan Government, aimed to reinforce the capacity of transportation of people and goods.

