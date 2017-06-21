Your Evening Briefing 17 minutes ago

Saudi King Salman  appointed his 31-year-old son , Mohammed bin Salman, as crown prince and heir to the throne. The abrupt shake-up ousted his cousin and gives bin Salman , who already controlled defense, oil and economy portfolios, greater authority to try and reduce the kingdom's reliance on oil.

