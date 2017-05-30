Urgent Aid Needed For 9,000 Children ...

Urgent Aid Needed For 9,000 Children Fleeing Violence In Dr Congo - UNICEF

More than 9,000 children who have arrived at two temporary reception centres in a northern Angolan city from the Democratic Republic of the Congo need urgent support, the United Nations Children's Fund said. "The protection of children, nutrition, access to safe drinking water and sanitation, as well as prevention of disease, have been UNICEF's immediate concerns -- and actions -- since the arrival of refugees in Lunda Norte," said Abubacar Sultan, the UNICEF Representative in Angola.

Chicago, IL

