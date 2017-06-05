Singapore slips to 24th most expensiv...

Singapore slips to 24th most expensive city globally for expats: Survey

SINGAPORE: Singapore is the 24th most expensive city worldwide for expatriates, according to the latest cost of living survey by ECA International published on Wednesday . The country moved down six spots from last year's 18th position, falling out of the top 20 of the world's most expensive cities.

