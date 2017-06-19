Mumbai more expensive than Paris, Canberra and Seattle for emigrants
According to Mercer's 23rd annual Cost of Living Survey, Mumbai was placed at 57th among all the international cities. Mumbai is the most expensive city for expatriates in India and is ranked higher than major global cities such as Paris, Canberra, Seattle and Vienna, says a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC