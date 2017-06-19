In Angola, a refugee centre offers new hope for a boy who lost his family
Marie-Claire and Mashata stand in front of the home where they are living with her husband and children in the Mussungue reception centre for refugees in Dundo, northern Angola. Mashata witnessed both of his parents being killed by the militia in the Democratic Republic of the Congo before fleeing to Angola.
