Hong Kong Steals Tokyo's Crown as Pri...

Hong Kong Steals Tokyo's Crown as Priciest Asian City for Expats

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Mydigitalfc.com

Hong Kong overtook Tokyo as the most expensive city in Asia-Pacific for expatriates, and is second globally, according to consultancy firm ECA International. Thanks to the pound, London is now cheaper than Bangkok.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mydigitalfc.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC