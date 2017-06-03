.com | Thousands rally in Angola demanding fair election
At least 4 000 Angolans marched through Luanda on Saturday to demand a fair election in August when President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is due to step down after 38 years in power. Protests are rarely allowed in Angola but Saturday's event, which was organised by the Unita opposition party, was authorised by the police.
