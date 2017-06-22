.com | Angolan VP to be tried for corruption in Portugal
Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente will face trial in Portugal over allegations he bribed a magistrate to drop two investigations against him, according to a Wednesday ruling cited in Portuguese media. Vicente, who was the president of Angolan national oil company Sonangol at the time of the alleged crimes, is accused of bribery, money laundering and document falsification, the public prosecutor's office said, according to Portugal's main news agency Lusa.
