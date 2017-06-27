.com | Angola police fire on separatists, kill one: activists
Angolan police fired on a march staged by a separatist group at the weekend killing one demonstrator and injuring 13, activists said, with officials confirming on Tuesday that 78 people were arrested. Nearly one thousand people took to the streets on Saturday to protest alleged police brutality against campaigners calling for the independence of the so-called eastern Lunda Chokwe region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC