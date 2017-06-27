.com | Angola police fire on separatists, kill one: activists

.com | Angola police fire on separati...

Angola police fire on separatists, kill one: activists

Angolan police fired on a march staged by a separatist group at the weekend killing one demonstrator and injuring 13, activists said, with officials confirming on Tuesday that 78 people were arrested. Nearly one thousand people took to the streets on Saturday to protest alleged police brutality against campaigners calling for the independence of the so-called eastern Lunda Chokwe region.

Chicago, IL

