But the world's most expensive city i...

But the world's most expensive city is Luanda in Angola according to the Mercer index

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: IcLichfield

London, Aberdeen and Glasgow have also fallen on the Mercer's 2017 Cost of Living survey which looked at prices in 209 global cities. The falls for UK cities came as a result of the pound weakening against the US dollar following the Brexit vote, the index said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC