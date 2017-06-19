But the world's most expensive city is Luanda in Angola according to the Mercer index
London, Aberdeen and Glasgow have also fallen on the Mercer's 2017 Cost of Living survey which looked at prices in 209 global cities. The falls for UK cities came as a result of the pound weakening against the US dollar following the Brexit vote, the index said.
