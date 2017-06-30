BP Expects $750 Million Write-Off Due...

BP Expects $750 Million Write-Off Due To Angola's Kwanza Basin Fiasco

Friday Jun 30

UK oil major BP will take a $750 million hit in its 2Q'2017 results over unsuccessful exploration efforts offshore Angola. BP has decided to relinquish its 50% interest in Block 24/11 offshore southern Angola after Katambi has not been determined to be commercial.

Chicago, IL

