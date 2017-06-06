Bank of China open branch in Angola
Chen Siqing, president of Bank of China, as well as some 300 representatives from the Chinese and Angola political, business and financial circle attended the ceremony. The Bank of China Luanda branch will mainly focus on company businesses and will expand deposit, loan, remittance, international settlement, trade financing, financial markets and other services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC