Bank of China open branch in Angola

Chen Siqing, president of Bank of China, as well as some 300 representatives from the Chinese and Angola political, business and financial circle attended the ceremony. The Bank of China Luanda branch will mainly focus on company businesses and will expand deposit, loan, remittance, international settlement, trade financing, financial markets and other services.

