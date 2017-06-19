Angola's wheat milling capacity expands

Thursday Read more: World-Grain

Angola's newly opened flour mills are expected to increase the country's flour output along with the increased production at two existing flour mills. Due to oil revenue loss, Angola is supporting the development of wheat milling to cut flour import costs but also to encourage economic diversification, according to a June 15 report from the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

Chicago, IL

