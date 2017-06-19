Angolan journalists charged with crimes against state
Angolan authorities should immediately drop all charges against journalists Rafael Marques de Morais and Mariano Bras Lourenco, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Marques de Morais, who runs the anticorruption website Maka Angola , and Bras Lourenco, of the weekly newspaper O Crime , face charges of "outrage to a body of sovereignty and injury against public authority," under Angola's Law on Crimes against State Security, Maka Angola reported on June 21. The charge--which, according to media reports , carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison--stems from an October 2016 Maka Angola article, republished in O Crime that alleged the attorney general illegally acquired land, according to legal documents seen by CPJ.
