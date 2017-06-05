Angola: Textile Industry Rehabilitation With Timid Signals
At a time the expansion of the source of foreign values , the country's textile industry stands out as one of the supporting pillars of the diversification of the economy. The Angolan Government has invested first in recovering the existing plants, and then taking care of the other part of the matter, which is securing of the raw material that will put them to work.
