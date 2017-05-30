Angola: Sonangol On the Brink

Putting the President's daughter in charge of Angola's national oil company has been such a 'good move' that the company is now reported to be on the brink of bankruptcy. The 'genius' businesswoman and her cabal of Portuguese consultants have succeeded only in a level of mismanagement greater than ever before.

Chicago, IL

