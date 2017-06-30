Angola: Police Use Lethal Force to Re...

Angola: Police Use Lethal Force to Repress Diamond-Area Protest

Reports from the diamond-rich province of Lunda Norte in north-eastern Angola say police opened fire without warning on peaceful demonstrations by separatists on Sunday, killing one bystander and wounding others. Protest marches in the region had been organized by a banned political organization, the 'Movimento do Protectorado Lunda-Tchokw' , which advocates independence for the Tchokw peoples who live the former ancient kingdom of the Lundas.

Chicago, IL

