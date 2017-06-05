Angola: Over 800 Pieces of Ivory Seiz...

Angola: Over 800 Pieces of Ivory Seized in 2017

Over 800 pieces of ivory, worked in pieces of art and non-worked, were seized by the Criminal Investigation Service in Luanda in 2017. This fact was released Tuesday by the head of the Department of Management of Biodiversity and Conservation Areas , Albertina Nzuzi, during the presentation of "The Inventory of Ivory 2016/2017."

Chicago, IL

