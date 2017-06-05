Angola: Opening of Bank of China Repr...

Angola: Opening of Bank of China Represents Better Business Environment

The opening of the Bank of China in Luanda, whose operating activity is starting this Tuesday in the financial region of Talatona, represents better business environment in Angola, said the chairman of the Angola/China Chamber of Commerce, Arnaldo Calado. The financial institution, whose doors are open this Tuesday in Talatona to businessmen, is focused on investment banking, that is to say the corporate segment, and the branch is already starting with a base of more than 100 customers that are Chinese companies that operate in Angola.

