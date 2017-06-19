Angola: Nobody Wants to Kiss the General

Reports of bizarre behavior by the Angolan President's loyal henchman, General Jos Antnio Maria, aged 74, have become so frequent that people are openly questioning whether the elderly security head honcho is succumbing to senility. Already past the official retirement age, the man better known as General "Z Maria" remains the head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service despite the concerns for his mental health.

