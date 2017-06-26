Angola: Belarus Prepares to Build Tra...

Angola: Belarus Prepares to Build Tractor Factory

Belarus is preparing to build a tractor factory in Angola to modernize agriculture, a logistics center and a diverse machinery network for industry. This was said on Monday in the country by the Foreign Affairs Minister of Belarus, Wladimir Makei, at the end of a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Georges Chikoti, who is paying a working visit to that European country, reads a note from the MIREX that reached Angop.

Chicago, IL

