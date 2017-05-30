Angola: Bank of China set to launch activity in Angola
The formal symbolic presentation will be held in one of hotels in Luanda. The operational activity of first Asian Commercial Bank to open a branch in Angola will start Tuesday at its headquarters located in the Luanda's Talatona, Belas Municiplaity, according to a press release reached Angop Saturday.
