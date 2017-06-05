Angola: Angola Grapples With its DR Congo Foreign Policy Problem
Congolese foreign minister Lonard She Okitundu has been touring the continent for the past few weeks in an attempt to rally African leaders' support for the current political arrangement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo . This arrangement is one that disrespects key aspects of the 31 December political accord, and has been resoundingly rejected by the political opposition.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
