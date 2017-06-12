Trump may sow seeds for another 9/11

Saturday May 20 Read more: Rediff.com

'History will repeat itself after a decade or so and historians will point to the folly of May 2017 as the event that sowed the seeds of another 9/11,' warns Colonel Anil A Athale . With United States President Donald Trump's arrival in Saudi Arabia, the US expects to kick start an anti-Iran coalition.

