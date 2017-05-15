TAAG B737 at Catumbela on May 14th 20...

TAAG B737 at Catumbela on May 14th 2017, flock of birds

15 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A TAAG Angola Airlines Boeing 737-700, registration D2-TBH performing flight DT-443 from Luanda to Catumbela , was on approach to Catumbela when the aircraft flew through a flock of birds and took a number of bird strikes to an engine . The aircraft continued for a safe landing in Catumbela.

Chicago, IL

