REFILE-Germany's trade surplus "neither good nor evil" - govt spokesman

Germany's trade surplus "neither good nor evil" - govt spokesman

May 26

May 26 Germany's trade surplus is "neither good nor evil", a German government spokesman said on Friday when asked about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had criticised Berlin for running a high trade surplus. "A trade surplus is neither good nor evil," government spokesman Georg Streiter told a government news conference.

