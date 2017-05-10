Photos show US-backed troops fighting...

Photos show US-backed troops fighting Communists in Angola

Read more: Daily Mail

When the Cold War came to Africa: Photographs show US-backed troops fighting Communists in 'South Africa's Vietnam war' Fascinating pictures have emerged showing US-backed troops fighting Communists in what became known as 'South Africa's Vietnam War'. In one picture, troops from the Western-backed National Union for the Total Independence of Angola cross a river while another image shows rival soldiers from the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola , which was supported by Fidel Castrol's Cuba.

Chicago, IL

