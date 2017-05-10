Over 90 companies confirm participation in international fair of Cuanza Norte

Speaking to Angop on Wednesday, InocAancio Quipungo said that it is a multisectoral fair that will have a pavilion of 1.200 square meters, to be installed in the perimeter that housed the old airfield of Ndalatando city , where ground-levelling works are being carried out for the insertion of some services and means indispensable for the success of the

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.