Five African countries. One night. OLC shuts it down with Ballantine's Beat of Africa

Friday May 12

For one night, border limitations ceased and nations came together in a celebration of sound never seen or heard before! This weekend Offlimit Communications transformed Turbine Hall in Johannesburg into a sanctuary of sound for the Ballantine's Beat of Africa. South Africa, Mozambique, Cameroon, Zambia and Angola came together in one accord, in the universally understood language of music.

Chicago, IL

