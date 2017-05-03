Displaced Congolese find unlikely ref...

Displaced Congolese find unlikely refuge in Angola

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Mail & Guardian

Angola's positive response this time around is in stark contrast to the government's longstanding and well-documented mistreatment of Congolese migrants. Thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are fleeing across the border to Angola - even though Angola has not always been a hospitable neighbour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC