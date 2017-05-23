Central Africa: Military Chiefs Revie...

Central Africa: Military Chiefs Review Security in Great Lakes Region

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Chiefs of Staff of the member States of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region are assessing Tuesday in Luanda the situation of security and instability in this part of Africa. The results of the meeting will be forwarded to the meeting of Defence ministers of CIRGL member countries, scheduled for Wednesday in the country's capital, Luanda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC