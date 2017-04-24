Boxing: Poor preparation impairs Ango...

Boxing: Poor preparation impairs Angolan women team's performance

This was said to Angop by the boxer Suzana EstevA o when speaking about the performance of the national squad. She said underlined that the national team arrived very late in Lubango city and did not have enough time for training and the consequences of that were seen in their poor performance.

Chicago, IL

