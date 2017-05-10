Angola: Opposition CSA-CE Coalition Formalizes Candidacy for 2017 Election
The opposition CSA-CE coalition on Friday in Luanda formalized its candidacy for this year's general election, set for August 23, by submitting the required paperwork to the Constitutional Court . The candidacy was delivered by the coalition representative, Cezinanda de Kerlan Xavier, in the presence of the counselor of the Constitutional Court, Caetano de Sousa.
