Angola: Opposition CSA-CE Coalition Formalizes Candidacy for 2017 Election

The opposition CSA-CE coalition on Friday in Luanda formalized its candidacy for this year's general election, set for August 23, by submitting the required paperwork to the Constitutional Court . The candidacy was delivered by the coalition representative, Cezinanda de Kerlan Xavier, in the presence of the counselor of the Constitutional Court, Caetano de Sousa.

