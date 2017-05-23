ALROSA to participate in diamond mini...

ALROSA to participate in diamond mining project in Angola

21 hrs ago

PJSC ALROSA will participate in the development of a new diamond deposit in Angola, the company's press service informed. During the visit of the Russian official delegation headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Trutnev to Angola, President of ALROSA Sergey Ivanov and President of national diamond company Endiama Antonio Carlos Sumbula signed constituent documents on the establishment of Luaxe international enterprise on May 23, 2017, in Luanda .

Chicago, IL

