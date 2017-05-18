A Photographer Travels to Angola to Trace Her Family's Roots
Lisbon-based artist MA3nica de Miranda uses mixed media and photography to explore the African diaspora, identity, and geography. Her latest exhibition "Panorama," which opens May 19 at Tyburn Gallery in London, traces her family's roots back to Angola, Africa, where she photographed crumbling mid-century modernist architecture.
