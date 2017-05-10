UN Airlifts Aid Into Angola for DRC A...

UN Airlifts Aid Into Angola for DRC Asylum Seekers

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Voice of America

The United Nations' refugee agency on Sunday airlifted its first batch of relief supplies to the more than 11,000 people on Angola's northern border fleeing the latest violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo . The U.N. said that more than a million civilians have been displaced inside the DRC since a brutal conflict broke out in the Kasai region in mid-2016, with about 25,000 asylum seekers crossing into Angola.

