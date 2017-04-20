The furthest place on Earth from the Trump brand? A ghost town on a desert island.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events There are Trump-branded properties - hotels and golf courses, mostly - on four of the seven continents. If you're in New York City, you can easily embark on a walking tour of nearly a dozen Trump-owned properties in one afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC