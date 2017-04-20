The furthest place on Earth from the ...

The furthest place on Earth from the Trump brand? A ghost town on a desert island.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events There are Trump-branded properties - hotels and golf courses, mostly - on four of the seven continents. If you're in New York City, you can easily embark on a walking tour of nearly a dozen Trump-owned properties in one afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC