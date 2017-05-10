TAAG B737 at Soyo on Apr 30th 2017, n...

TAAG B737 at Soyo on Apr 30th 2017, nose gear collapse on landing

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: AVHerald

A TAAG Angola Airlines Boeing 737-700, registration D2-TBF performing flight DT-130 from Luanda to Soyo , landed on Soyo's runway 24 at 11:00L but suffered the collapse of the nose gear and came to a stop on the runway. No injuries are being reported, the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

