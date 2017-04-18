Prince Harry continues his late mothe...

Prince Harry continues his late mother Princess Diana's fight against landmines

Prince Harry delivers a keynote speech at an International Mine Awareness Day reception at Kensington Palace on April 4, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry is following in his late mother Princess Diana's footsteps with the fight she began against landmines.

Chicago, IL

