Prince Harry continues Diana's work to rid world of landmines

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing protective body armour and a visor visits a landmine minefield being cleared by the charity Halo in Huambo, Angola To champion Diana, Princess of Wales's cause, HRH will support a bid to rid the world of the dangerous explosives by 2025. The Prince is expected to pay tribute to his late mother's work at the Landmine Free World 2025 event - ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Princess's death this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.