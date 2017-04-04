Oil's Price Slide Drives 50% Drop in ...

Oil's Price Slide Drives 50% Drop in Angola Capital Office Rents

Wednesday Apr 5

The cost of renting an office in the Angolan capital Luanda has almost halved in two years as a slide in oil prices damages what had been one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. More than 20 percent of new office buildings in the city are empty, and there's also oversupply in the Nigerian centers of Lagos and Abuja, Knight Frank LLP said in a report.

