.com | Angolan activists jailed over election protest
Seven Angolan opposition activists have been sentenced to 45 days in jail over a protest calling for transparency in next year's election when veteran President Jose Eduardo dos Santos will stand down. The election, due to be held in August, will mark a new chapter for Angola as Dos Santos hands over power after ruling the oil-rich country since 1979.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
