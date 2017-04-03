Cma CGM Strengthening Euraf 5 Services

CMA CGM has announced the strengthening of its position on Europe > West Africa route by becoming vessel operator on its current service EURAF 5. Effective April 5th, 2017, CMA CGM operates 2 vessels on EURAF 5 between North Europe and West Africa South Range. With a weekly frequency, EURAF 5 connects Europe to Angola, the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

