Chinese Businesses Quit Angola After `Disastrous' Currency Blow

Thursday Apr 20

Tens of thousands of Chinese have left Angola because of the oil slump that's hurt business and halted construction projects, according to the head of a commerce group. The number of Chinese workers and business owners has fallen to about 50,000, a quarter of what it was four years ago, Xu Ning, the chairman of the Angola-China Industrial and Commerce Association, said in an interview in the capital, Luanda.

Chicago, IL

