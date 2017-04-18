Cable System connecting Africa and th...

Cable System connecting Africa and the Americas reaches a major...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Taking a step closer to completing a valuable new route for the global telecommunications sector, Angola Cables today announced the completion of the marine survey for the South Atlantic Cable System , as well as the start of cable loading on the Angolan side of SACS. Marking an important milestone in the development of the globally relevant project , when completed, SACS will interconnect with the Monet cable system - connecting the United States and Brazil - and WACS, the West Africa Cable System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC