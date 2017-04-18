Cable System connecting Africa and the Americas reaches a major...

Taking a step closer to completing a valuable new route for the global telecommunications sector, Angola Cables today announced the completion of the marine survey for the South Atlantic Cable System , as well as the start of cable loading on the Angolan side of SACS. Marking an important milestone in the development of the globally relevant project , when completed, SACS will interconnect with the Monet cable system - connecting the United States and Brazil - and WACS, the West Africa Cable System.

