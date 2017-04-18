Bishop Fernandes, brave leader, dies

Bishop Fernandes, brave leader, dies

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: United Methodist Church

Bishop Moises Domingos Fernandes led United Methodists in East Angola through some of the most brutal days of the country's civil war and braved an attempt on his life. The retired bishop died of cancer on April 6 in a hospital in Luanda, Angola's capital.

