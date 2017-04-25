Angolan Police Attack Protesters in W...

Angolan Police Attack Protesters in Wheelchairs

Tuesday Apr 25

Video footage from Saturday captured a uniformed police officer in Angola's capital, Luanda, beating a peaceful protester in a wheelchair until he falls to the ground. More officers wrench banners and leaflets from other protesters with physical disabilities.

Chicago, IL

