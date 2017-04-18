Angolan Pastor Lauds Ghanaians - Daily Guide Africa

The Church of Pentecost National Head for the Republic of Angola, Joshua De Souza, has paid glowing tribute to Ghanaians for their unique hospitality towards foreigners. Describing Ghanaians as people with very rich traditional values which push them into being hospitable to foreigners, the pastor recalled his encounter with various people in the Western Region who according to him, were very respectful and always prepared to ensure that he felt at home.

